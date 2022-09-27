Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the August 31st total of 590,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Vascular Biogenics Price Performance
Shares of VBLT remained flat at $0.15 on Tuesday. 960,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,475. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 6,201.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VBLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vascular Biogenics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
