Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the August 31st total of 590,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vascular Biogenics Price Performance

Shares of VBLT remained flat at $0.15 on Tuesday. 960,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,475. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 6,201.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. DLD Asset Management LP raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% during the first quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

VBLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vascular Biogenics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.