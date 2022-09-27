Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Raised by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,112,000 after acquiring an additional 658,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,593,000 after acquiring an additional 610,815 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $83,786,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,550,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,181,000 after acquiring an additional 525,597 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.25. The company had a trading volume of 184,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,465. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.40. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.39 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

