Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VTI traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $180.79. The stock had a trading volume of 160,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,083. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.62 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.17.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

