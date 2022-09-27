Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

VOT traded up $2.35 on Tuesday, reaching $172.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,618. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $166.75 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

