Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $321.21. 4,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,984. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $313.66 and a 12-month high of $467.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $358.11 and a 200 day moving average of $362.14.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

