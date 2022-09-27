Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Raised by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $23,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,592,000 after buying an additional 84,831 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $696,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,624,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VGT stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,984. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $358.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $313.66 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.