Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Planning Inc.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,790,000 after buying an additional 126,645 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,056,000 after buying an additional 459,736 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,307,000 after buying an additional 229,177 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,251,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,758,000 after buying an additional 178,226 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,155,000 after buying an additional 845,924 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $97.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.04.

