Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Boosted by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,743 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,315,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,609,629. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

