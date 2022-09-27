Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Stock Price Down 2%

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $86.93 and last traded at $86.93. Approximately 1,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 295,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.66.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 371.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 77,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

