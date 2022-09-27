VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 32,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 77,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 118,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,380,869. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.56. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

