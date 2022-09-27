Value Liquidity (VALUE) One Day Volume Hits $446,964.00

Value Liquidity (VALUE) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. During the last week, Value Liquidity has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Value Liquidity coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000920 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Value Liquidity has a market cap of $936,880.00 and $446,964.00 worth of Value Liquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Value Liquidity Coin Profile

Value Liquidity launched on September 15th, 2020. Value Liquidity’s total supply is 5,034,282 coins. The official website for Value Liquidity is yfv.finance. Value Liquidity’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Value Liquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance.

Value Liquidity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VALUE will have the same price and governance powers as YFV, but VALUE will allow the YFValue protocol to evolve. Please read VIP 5 for further info.To smooth liquidity and transition, YFV and VALUE will co-exist for a time. Eventually, the community will vote for the complete transition from YFV to VALUE through Value DAO.YFV transitioned and was swapped to VALUE, please visit the announcement for more information.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Value Liquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Value Liquidity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Value Liquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

