Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 83.7% from the August 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VLYPO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.07. The company had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,973. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $26.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.