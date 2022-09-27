USDK Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (USDK)

USDK (USDK) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last week, USDK has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a market capitalization of $42.48 million and approximately $37.44 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011047 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 42,478,711 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDK

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

