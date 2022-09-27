US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF) Announces Dividend of $0.01

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
US Solar Fund Price Performance
Shares of LON USF remained flat at GBX 0.87 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 218,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,976. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.89. The stock has a market cap of £2.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40. US Solar Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.10 ($0.01).
US Solar Fund Company Profile
