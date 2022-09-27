United States Basketball League (OTCMKTS:USBL) Shares Down 8.6%

United States Basketball League, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USBL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 9,549 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 331% from the average session volume of 2,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44.

United States Basketball League, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in developing and managing a professional basketball league, the United States Basketball League in the United States. It focuses on evaluating and assessing new business opportunities. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

