Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Hits 24 Hour Volume of $41,217.00 (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $41,217.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011047 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About Unicly CryptoPunks Collection
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading
