UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,661 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $9,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,045,000 after buying an additional 27,972 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in UMB Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,075,000 after acquiring an additional 27,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ UMBF traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.38. 1,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,615. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.69. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $112.24.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.95. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 28.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In related news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $330,924.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,850.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $1,706,760.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,938,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,943,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $330,924.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,965 shares of company stock worth $2,064,799. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.