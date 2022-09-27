Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UELKY remained flat at $11.50 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $22.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UELKY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. from 25.20 to 20.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Company Profile

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of biscuits, chocolates, chocolate coated biscuits, cakes, wafers, and crackers in Turkey and internationally. The company also produces chocolate dough, cocoa powder, chocolate drop, chocolate flakes, couverture chocolate, flour, hazelnut, and pureed hazelnut.

