UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,272,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UGI by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,901,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,915,000 after buying an additional 844,167 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in UGI by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,292,000 after buying an additional 826,434 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in UGI by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,179,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,936,000 after buying an additional 812,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 1,907.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,737,000 after buying an additional 675,183 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.62. 6,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $47.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

