UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on UCBJF. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of UCB from €120.00 ($122.45) to €111.00 ($113.27) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UCB from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of UCB from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UCB from €110.00 ($112.24) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UCB from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.71.

UCB Stock Performance

UCB stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. UCB has a 1 year low of $68.96 and a 1 year high of $122.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.64.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

