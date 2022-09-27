Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Up to $33.86

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.86, but opened at $35.77. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $34.41, with a volume of 4,392 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.90.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.61%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $436,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,691.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $436,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,691.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $53,473.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,769,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,485 shares of company stock worth $836,768 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 430.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

