Truist Financial Cuts Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target to $25.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CWH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Camping World from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.33.

NYSE CWH opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.72. Camping World has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $46.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average is $27.43.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 87.92% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 47.26%.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $509,946.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Camping World by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 322,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 67,861 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at about $846,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Camping World by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

