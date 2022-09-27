Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

TCN remained flat at $8.85 during trading on Tuesday. 7,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,162. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 531.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after buying an additional 8,836,273 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,476 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,049,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Tricon Residential by 2,241.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,258 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Tricon Residential by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,247,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after buying an additional 59,161 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCN. Citigroup raised Tricon Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.82.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

