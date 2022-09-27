Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 39,646 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,646 shares during the period. ExlService accounts for 1.8% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $17,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $623,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,111,000 after purchasing an additional 24,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of ExlService by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after buying an additional 25,656 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

Shares of ExlService stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $147.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,852. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.02 and a 200 day moving average of $150.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.14 and a twelve month high of $179.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $346.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

