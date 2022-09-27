Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 3,046 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $14,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,595,000 after acquiring an additional 46,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,057,000 after purchasing an additional 41,692 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,804,000 after buying an additional 45,326 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 503,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,815,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Balchem

In other Balchem news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total value of $131,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $187,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Balchem Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BCPC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of BCPC stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.26. The stock had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,405. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.95. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $174.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Balchem

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.