Tributary Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 232.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,759 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 1.12% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $12,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 208,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after buying an additional 47,513 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

MCRI traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.99. 362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,069. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $94.26.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $115.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

