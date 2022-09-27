Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $22.53 Million Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,310 shares during the quarter. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet makes up approximately 2.2% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $22,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLLI. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 361,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 354,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 87,455 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.07.

Shares of OLLI traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,894. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $75.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

