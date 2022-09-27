Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $19.46 Million Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,745 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the quarter. IDACORP comprises about 1.9% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of IDACORP worth $19,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 135.5% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in IDACORP by 7.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 33.9% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in IDACORP during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

IDA stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.55. 1,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,355. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.26 and a 52 week high of $118.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.08.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.03%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

