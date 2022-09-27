Tributary Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,972 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $11,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 467.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $170,911.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AEIS stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $79.78. 130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.80. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $98.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $440.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.24 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AEIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Stories

