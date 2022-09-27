TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Up to $39.83

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.83, but opened at $41.62. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $41.12, with a volume of 1,565 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.48.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.26 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 92.76% and a negative return on equity of 74.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $125,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,520,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $49,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,499.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $125,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,520,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,629 shares of company stock worth $7,036,453 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 738.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

