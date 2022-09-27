TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
TransGlobe Energy Price Performance
Shares of LON TGL traded down GBX 10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 245 ($2.96). The stock had a trading volume of 5,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463. The company has a market capitalization of £179.61 million and a PE ratio of 165.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 274.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 304.41. TransGlobe Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 142.50 ($1.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 438.50 ($5.30). The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.
TransGlobe Energy Company Profile
