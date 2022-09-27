TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON TGL traded down GBX 10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 245 ($2.96). The stock had a trading volume of 5,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463. The company has a market capitalization of £179.61 million and a PE ratio of 165.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 274.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 304.41. TransGlobe Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 142.50 ($1.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 438.50 ($5.30). The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

