Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,895,000 shares in the company, valued at C$11,730,050.

On Thursday, September 15th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.10 per share, with a total value of C$35,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.45 per share, with a total value of C$74,500.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 2,400 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,320.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 7,600 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,060.00.

TSE:TOT traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 76,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,269. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.08. The stock has a market cap of C$258.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.57 and a 52-week high of C$9.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

TOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Total Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

