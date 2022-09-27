Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Down 95.7% in September

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the August 31st total of 558,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 152,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Top Ships in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Top Ships

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Top Ships in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Top Ships by 103.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Top Ships in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Top Ships Stock Performance

Top Ships Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:TOPS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.34. 193,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27. Top Ships has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

