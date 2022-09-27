Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

TF traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$7.60. 104,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,851. Timbercreek Financial has a 1-year low of C$7.56 and a 1-year high of C$9.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.66. The stock has a market cap of C$638.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 122.75, a current ratio of 125.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.47.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$26.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on TF shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.23 target price (down from C$10.46) on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

(Get Rating)

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.