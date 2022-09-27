Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.
Timbercreek Financial Stock Down 1.2 %
TF traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$7.60. 104,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,851. Timbercreek Financial has a 1-year low of C$7.56 and a 1-year high of C$9.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.66. The stock has a market cap of C$638.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 122.75, a current ratio of 125.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.47.
Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$26.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Timbercreek Financial Company Profile
Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.
