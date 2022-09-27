Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 14th

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

TF stock traded down C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.61. The company had a trading volume of 123,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,951. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.66. Timbercreek Financial has a 12 month low of C$7.56 and a 12 month high of C$9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 122.75, a current ratio of 125.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.47. The stock has a market cap of C$639.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$26.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TF shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$10.23 price target (down previously from C$10.46) on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

