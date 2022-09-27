thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.89

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 19461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TKAMY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on thyssenkrupp from €8.80 ($8.98) to €8.20 ($8.37) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. DZ Bank cut thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.80 ($5.92) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on thyssenkrupp from €17.00 ($17.35) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp ( OTCMKTS:TKAMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 2.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that thyssenkrupp AG will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.