thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.89

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 19461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TKAMY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on thyssenkrupp from €8.80 ($8.98) to €8.20 ($8.37) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. DZ Bank cut thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.80 ($5.92) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on thyssenkrupp from €17.00 ($17.35) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a research report on Friday, July 15th.
thyssenkrupp Trading Down 1.8 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
About thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on thyssenkrupp (TKAMY)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.