Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Shares Bought by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. owned about 0.33% of Third Coast Bancshares worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 171.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 235.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 17.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCBX shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Third Coast Bancshares to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Third Coast Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Third Coast Bancshares to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TCBX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.73. The company had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.15). Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 2.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

