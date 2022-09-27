Theta Fuel Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $296.11 million and $9.23 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0526 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00090262 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00070307 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000581 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00031674 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00018584 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001820 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000304 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002387 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007738 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000157 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,628,944,000 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.
Theta Fuel Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
