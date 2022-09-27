The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 530.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 17.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 33,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 91,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 14.1% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 576,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 71,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Trading Down 2.1 %

CUBA stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.62. 20,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,018. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $6.40.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Cuts Dividend

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.21%.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

