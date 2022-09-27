The Graph (GRT) 1-Day Volume Tops $36.12 Million

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 26th. One The Graph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, The Graph has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $36.12 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Graph Coin Profile

The Graph launched on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,469,126,719 coins and its circulating supply is 8,668,827,280 coins. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

