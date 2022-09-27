The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-$2.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion.

The GEO Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE GEO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 25,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,030. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average is $6.88.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.50 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GEO Group

Separately, StockNews.com raised The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The GEO Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

