The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 258,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of KO traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.82. The company had a trading volume of 640,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,754,617. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $245.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. HSBC raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

