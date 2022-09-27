TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TESSCO Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TESS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 22,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. TESSCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66.

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TESS. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 117,320 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 728,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

