Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $54.14

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.14 and last traded at $54.88, with a volume of 4573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Terreno Realty to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.13.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.11.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Terreno Realty

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 46.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

