Tenret Co LLC Purchases 142,392 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Tenret Co LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 124.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,392 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 12.8% of Tenret Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 32,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,362,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,266,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,492. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.12 and a fifty-two week high of $54.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.35.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.