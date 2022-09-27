Tenret Co LLC Has $327,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Tenret Co LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.3% of Tenret Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $59.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,316. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.09 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.41 and its 200-day moving average is $66.66.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.