Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Shares of ERIC stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,093,382. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.41. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $12.78.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.61%. Analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ERIC. Cheuvreux cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

