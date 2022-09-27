TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$16.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.19 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.70-3.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.56.

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,539. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.38 and its 200 day moving average is $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.26. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $84.06 and a 52 week high of $119.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $368,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,610.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $368,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,610.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total transaction of $220,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,253,786.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,094 shares of company stock worth $3,585,190. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 6.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 416.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 114,550.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

