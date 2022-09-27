TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.2-16.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.21 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.70-$3.10 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 0.0 %

SNX traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $84.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,539. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. TD SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $84.06 and a 12-month high of $119.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.00.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

SNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded TD SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.56.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,901,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,508,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $368,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,610.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,901,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,508,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,190 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,081,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,231,000 after buying an additional 59,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,527,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,110,000 after buying an additional 64,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,385,000 after buying an additional 54,894 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,899,000 after buying an additional 133,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 357,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,889,000 after buying an additional 40,810 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

