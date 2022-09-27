TD Securities Initiates Coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.80.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of BIP stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.88. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 208.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,235,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,121,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.